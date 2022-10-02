Manchester United players should be "embarrassed" by their performance in the 6-3 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, according to Roy Keane.

WHAT HAPPENED? United were demolished in the Premier League clash as they found themselves 4-0 down at half-time. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both completed hat-tricks for the hosts in the second period, while an Antony effort and a brace from substitute Anthony Martial did little to spare the Red Devils' blushes at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: United's display left club legend Keane appalled, as he had some strong words for the team on Sky Sports: “Man City were magnificent. Watching Man City, it is a pleasure. Watching them live, they are one of the best teams I’ve ever seen. But Man United, [it’s] a huge setback for them. We were giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks, but this is a huge step back.

“Four-nil down at half-time – they were 4-0 down at Brentford – and the performance in the second half, it’s no good, even as consolation. They scored a few goals, [but] the game’s over [by then]. There’s nothing for Man United to take out of this game. From the players’ point of view, they really should be embarrassed. You can’t go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game, it’s hugely embarrassing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League before this match but the derby defeat leaves them nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, while City are just one behind the Gunners.

DID YOU KNOW? Sunday's game was the first time that Manchester City have scored six goals in a home game against Manchester United. The previous two instances of City scoring six against their local rivals took place away from home - 6-1 in January 1926 and 6-1 in October 2011.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men are in action again on Thursday when they take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Three days later, they will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.