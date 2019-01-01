Man Utd first team to score 2000 Premier League goals after McTominay nets at Norwich

The midfielder joins an illustrious list of players to score landmark goals in the English top flight, although United's penalty woes continued

Scott McTominay’s opening goal for against has seen the Red Devils set a Premier League record as they reached 2000 goals in the division.

The international midfielder scored midway through the first half to give his team the lead halfway through the first period in United’s Sunday evening visit to Carrow Road.

The goal was the club’s 2000th in the Premier League, and they are the first club to pass that figure.

It was the 22-year-old academy product's fourth goal for the club and his scoring record, albeit early in his career, pales in comparison with some of the names on the list of the Old Trafford sides landmark goalscorers.

They opened their account in the competition through Mark Hughes in August 1992. The international made 345 appearances for United over two spells, scoring 120 goals, though that particular strike came in a 2-1 loss to .

Andy Cole scored their 500th in the Premier League, during the most famous season of their storied history. Cole’s February 1999 goal, one of 93 he bagged in Manchester, was part of a season that saw them win the treble of Premier League, and , the first and so far only team to do so.

They reached 1,000 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2005. The then 20-year-old was still finding his way at that stage of his career but has since gone on to be seen as one of the greatest players of all time.

Dimitar Berbatov scored the 1,500th goal in United’s Premier League history six years after Ronaldo’s landmark strike, part of a sensational spell in North West for the Bulgarian.

The striker, signed from , banged in 48 goals in just 108 games for Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is unlikely that defensive midfielder McTominay will emulate the goalscoring exploits of the other names in that list, but a player who may is Marcus Rashford.

The England international scored soon after McTominay. It marked his 50th goal in a United shirt and just the first time since the first day of the Premier League season they have scored multiple goals in a game in any competition.

3 – Manchester United (Rashford, Pogba, Martial) have had three different players miss a Premier League penalty within a single season for only the second time, and for the first time since 2012/13 (van Persie, Rooney, Chicharito). Practice. #NORMNU pic.twitter.com/CTUPkPh38R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

One place from which United are definitely struggling to convert, though, is the penalty spot. Both Rashford and Anthony Martial erred spot-kicks before half-time to leave the Reds 2-0 ahead going into the break.

United have now missed four times from the spot this season, with Rashford, Martial and Pogba all guilty of spurning chances - the first time three different players have failed in a single term since 2012-13.