Man Utd eye Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow as Andre Onana alternative in case Inter goalkeeper is too expensive

Manchester United are considering a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as a potential alternative signing to Inter's Andre Onana.

Bijlow eyed as Onana alternative

Inter goalkeeper may be too expensive

Netherlands international considered

WHAT HAPPENED? United are considering alternatives to Onana, with Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp both being looked at, per the Daily Mirror. Financial Far Play restrictions have impacted United's budget and, as a result, they do not believe they will be able to afford Inter's £60 million ($76m) asking price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Feyenoord would demand £20m ($25m) for Bijlow, a much more affordable fee for United to reach, while Trapp would cost half that figure. Bijlow is 25 and has won eight caps for Netherlands, while making a total of 119 appearances for the Dutch club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Uncertainty continues to hang over David de Gea's future, as he is technically a free agent after his contract expired at United, with the club making a U-turn over sanctioning a new deal. He has endured a difficult season, making a number of high-profile errors, and manager Erik ten Hag is said to be determined to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to clarify De Gea's future, and are then likely to make a decision over a new goalkeeper.