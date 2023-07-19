Man Utd fans 'never acknowledge' what the Glazers have done for the club during 'very successful' era, claims Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insists the club's fans "never acknowledge" the Glazers' impact on the club.

Rooney defends Glazers' record

United in takeover talks

Believes 'a change is needed'

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney insists that the Glazers have been "very successful" since buying the club in a leveraged takeover in 2005. Since then, United have won the Premier League five times - although they have not lifted the trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013 - as well as the FA Cup, five League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League. However, they have been continually criticised for taking money out of the club and fans have regularly staged protests against the American owners, who are now drawing out a potential sale of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, United legend Rooney said: “They have been very successful. But it has probably got to a place where the fans really want a change. They want to maybe go in a different direction. It needs that excitement back, not just for the first team but to develop the academy and behind the scenes. I’m sure they will get the credit they deserve for the job they have done, but also they’re going to get the negativity from fans who never seem to acknowledge what they’ve done for the club. I’m sure it will be split, but I think a change is needed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are holding talks over a takeover and there is interest from both Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, although it is unclear when the Glazers will officially sell up. Still, it appears to be a matter of time before the American family cuts ties with the Red Devils.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to complete the formalities of their takeover prior to the start of the 2023/24 season.