Man Utd continue Pereira transfer negotiations with Flamengo

Manchester United are continuing discussions with Flamengo over a deal for Andreas Pereira.

Goal has learned the Brazilian side have made a loan offer for the 25-year-old, with the midfielder keen to ensure more playing time ahead of the World Cup next year.

Pereira was absent from United’s friendly against Burnley on Tuesday at Old Trafford and the club are open to letting him leave this summer.

What is the situation?

Pereira spent last season on loan at Lazio but the Italian side did not want to take up the £21 million ($29m) option to sign him permanently, so he returned to Manchester for pre-season.

The Brazilian featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in their warm-up games and scored one of the best goals of his career in the friendly against Brentford.

He was an unused substitute for the 5-1 victory over Leeds on the opening weekend of the season, however, United are willing to let him leave. A permanent transfer would be the preference but a loan deal with the option to buy would also be considered.

Goal can confirm Flamengo are keen on taking the attacking midfielder and have proposed a loan with the option to make it permanent at the end of the season. It is understood discussions are ongoing, with United keen to secure a loan fee as the two clubs negotiate over the proposed figure.

What has been said?

Flamengo’s vice-president of football Marcos Braz confirmed their interest in Pereira earlier this week.

“We have until the 28th. He's a player from a big club, one of the biggest in Europe, and we're trying to see if we can achieve success with this deal,” Braz told TNT Sports.

“The negotiations are going on, there's always some problem, there's always some point where there's a bigger jam, especially with a player of this level. We are happy to be in the hunt to get this player.”

Who else could leave Man Utd?

While Pereira looks likely to leave, there are a couple of other first-team players whose futures are up in the air. Brandon Williams is expected to formalise a move to Norwich City this week while West Ham are still keen to get Jesse Lingard back at the club.

Amad is another player who is set to leave on loan with the arrival of Jadon Sancho pushing him further down the pecking order.

