Man Utd confirm Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave club by mutual agreement with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils.

Man Utd issue statement

Confirm Ronaldo exit

Forward leaves with 'immediate effect'

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd have announced Ronaldo will leave the club in the wake of an explosive interview where he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils initially responded by confirming they had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to the interview and have now announced they have parted ways with the Portugal international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's exit comes as no surprise as his situation at the club looked untenable, particularly after he declared he did not respect Ten Hag. The Red Devils' decision to wave goodbye to Ronaldo means they have now backed the Dutchman over the Portuguese superstar. Man Utd will now look to move on from what has been an unsavoury episode, while Ronaldo is searching for his fourth club in just over four years.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," read a club statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell with the Red Devils.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT: Man Utd had little choice but to offload Ronaldo after his controversial interview.

Ronaldo had to go after voicing accusations and no respect for Ten Hag. #mufc didn’t betray him. He betrayed them. A shame it ended the way it did but that’s on Ronaldo. Fans will still fondly remember seven great seasons. Best United player many will have seen in their lifetime. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 22, 2022

Sour end to Ronaldo’s Man Utd career but interesting to see the club fully stand behind Ten Hag. Not sure Utd will buy a striker in January but it’s not as if they’ll miss any goals … he wasn’t scoring any. Key Q is how much payoff he’s walked with. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 22, 2022

Now that is what you call backing a manager. Times are changing at Man United. They keep saying it'll get worse before it gets better, well I doubt it'll get much more humiliating than that. Ten Hag man, let's head forward. pic.twitter.com/NOLhJHXDql — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) November 22, 2022

The Portugal international may not be missed too much at Old Trafford.And supporters are already looking to the future.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? It's not clear yet where Ronaldo will play his football after the World Cup. For now, he is with the Portugal squad and set to take on Ghan on Thursday in Qatar