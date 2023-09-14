Man Utd confirm arrival of World Cup winner Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid on Women's Super League deadline day

Irene Guerrero has completed her move to Manchester United after a World Cup-winning summer with Spain.

Man Utd sign World Cup winner Guerrero

Midfielder moves from Atletico Madrid

More deadline-day signings expected

WHAT HAPPENED? Guerrero has signed for Manchester United on deadline day on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder was part of the Spain squad that won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and will now be aiming for more success in the Women's Super League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has become United's sixth signing of the summer and there could be more before the window closes. Everton defender Gabby George is close to a move, while the Red Devils are also expected to land American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I feel very happy and very privileged to be here," she told the club's media. "I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together.”

Head coach Mark Skinner also spoke of his delight at landing Guerrero and explained what she will add to his team.

"Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team," he added. The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions we face this season. We are delighted to bring a player of Irene’s stature to Manchester United Women."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD WOMEN? The team is due to kick off its Women's Super League campaign on October 1 at Aston Villa.