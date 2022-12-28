Atletico boss Diego Simeone has told Joao Felix he is still a key player for the Rojiblancos despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Felix facing uncertain future

Could leave in January

Simeone discusses situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico CEO Gil Marin has admitted Felix could leave the club in January and has also hinted at a breakdown in relations with coach Simeone. The manager has now offered his view on the situation and insists the Portugal international can still be a key player for his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What matters to me is the team and he is important to the team. If he shows us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the conditions and talent and the team needs his qualities," he told reporters. "It's a good, working relationship. Since I've been at the club I've never stopped, beyond some differences that exist between people, and we can't agree on everything. I've looked for the best for the club until the last day whether it's me or the footballers. Everyone's giving the maximum."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix has struggled to live up to his lofty €120 million (£107m/$134m) price tag since joining Atletico and it would be no surprise to see him depart. Atletico appear willing sellers and are expected to receive interest in the January window. Chelsea have entered the race to sign the forward and are exploring the possibility of signing Felix on loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The forward is set to return to action with Atletico on Thursday against Elche in La La Liga.