Man Utd and Chelsea haven't bid for Rice, says West Ham boss Moyes

The midfielder has long been linked with the Premier League giants but the Hammers are yet to receive an offer

West Ham manager David Moyes has insisted the club have had no contact from or as he warned the Premier League giants off Declan Rice.

United are reportedly prepared to rival Chelsea for West Ham star Rice at the end of the season.

But Moyes denied West Ham have received an offer for the 22-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence.

"They're not true [rumours of a bid], we've had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn't want any anyway," Moyes told Amazon Prime after West Ham's 1-0 victory over on Saturday.

"He's doing great for us, he's a big leader now, he's taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble. He's turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club."

Rice left boyhood club Chelsea for London rivals West Ham in 2014 after being released at the age of 14.

The 13-time international made his professional debut for West Ham the following year.

After appearing in all 38 Premier League fixtures last season, Rice has played in all of West Ham's opening 18 league matches in 2020-21.

Moyes also spoke about West Ham's efforts to find a new striker in the January transfer window.

"We've already made big inquiries and offers for players at clubs, which have not been accepted or obviously we would have signed somebody," he said.

"It is not as if we are not trying to that, we have tried. But I need to get players who I think can make a difference and I want it to be someone who I think can help us.

"If I don't then I might need to look short-term, just to get me through to get me another player, but if not then I will use the young players or I will have to try and use someone else from the squad and see how we can do it.

"But if Mick [Michail Antonio] can gain his real form from where he has been in recent months then that will be a big thing for us and today he is getting closer. He got another 90 minutes, he got a goal, it's what we really missed and we are glad to have him back."