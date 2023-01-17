Man Utd's new cult hero Casemiro 'wipes the floor' with Partey, claims Ferdinand

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Casemiro is a better player than Arsenal's Thomas Partey, ahead of their meeting at the weekend.

Ferdinand weighs in on debate

Casemiro signed for Man Utd in summer

Been crucial to their improved form

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of a potentially season-defining clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday, former United defender Ferdinand has weighed in on the battle that will take place in the middle of the park, giving his opinion on who is the better player out of Casemiro and Thomas Partey.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing the battle on his VIBE with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand gave his opinion: "He [Partey] is actually playing some passes I didn’t know he had. At Atletico Madrid did you see those passes? In the Champions League?"

Despite praising Partey for his role on the ball, Ferdinand sided with the United man: "In terms of whose more important to their team, you can argue for both sides. But when you throw the stats in, Casemiro wipes the floor with him. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing. I don’t think he has the impact to do defensively what Casemiro is doing for Man United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both players have been instrumental in the middle of the park for their respective teams as they set the pace in the Premier League. Arsenal head into the game top of the table after 18 games and look to have serious title-winning credentials, but United have dusted themselves down from a shaky start and, after beating the Gunners in the reverse fixture, will head to the Emirates full of confidence. Casemiro has been key to that upturn in form, and endeared himself to United fans in the process.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian's performance will be key to United's fortunes in north London on January 22 and any potential title charge should they ignite one following the game. However, he is just one booking away from a suspension, and must navigate an away trip to Crystal Palace in the meantime.