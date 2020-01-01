Man Utd can win the Premier League title this season, says Fernandes

The playmaker believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils side have what it takes to be able to push on for a domestic crown

Bruno Fernandes believes have a chance to win the Premier League title, with the midfielder adding that he came to the club to claim such honours.

The playmaker has been a revelation since his arrival at Old Trafford, emerging as the beating heart and creative engine room of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils side.

The international has proven to be a vital matchwinner for United on multiple occasions this term already, helping them mount another top-four push on the domestic front.

Though he was unable to help his side avoid a exit earlier this week, Fernandes' latest exploits have now earned him another Premier League Player of the Month award, his third of 2020.

Yet, while the 26-year-old is flattered to have picked up the personal honour, he says he will not be satisfied until he wins silverware, an achievement he fully believes is within the team's grasp.

"It's difficult to have one of these, so I'm really proud to have my third one," Fernandes told the Premier League's official website in regards to his Player of the Month gong.

"[But] I will be happy when I win the Premier League. The point to come to , to such a huge club, was to win the Premier League and I think we have the chance to do it."

Having averaged a goal every 86.25 minutes last month, Fernandes beat out the other contenders on a six-man shortlist that also included England internationals Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has quickly become a key component of Jose Mourinho's team, were also in the running.

Fernandes made key contributions with a brace at Goodison Park to help United triumph 3-1 against , while his penalty against secured a first league win at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 campaign.

Last term, he finished as the 's top scorer and was elected to the competition's team of the year - a feat he now has the opportunity to repeat after United finished third behind and in their Champions League group.