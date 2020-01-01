Man Utd boss Solskjaer braced for 'new world' in transfer market due to coronavirus

The Norwegian has admitted that there will be plenty of uncertainty whenever the window is able to re-open

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the upcoming transfer window will be a "new world" due to the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As clubs all over Europe brace for major financial losses due to playing games without fans and, in some cases, having seasons cancelled altogether, the summer transfer market is shaping up to be far different than in years past.

Major spending is likely to be curtailed while free agent signings and swap deals are expected to gain prominence as clubs look to cheaply improve their squads.

Solskjaer has seen his side linked with big money moves for a host of players, including Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, but said that he is unsure how the market will play out amid so much uncertainty.

"We're always looking to improve the squad. This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I'm very happy with the squad I've got," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"Today's world is different to what it was two months ago. We've got to adjust, adapt, there's clubs out there struggling more than us financially. It's a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be."

Despite his side's constant search for reinforcements, Solskjaer indicated that he wouldn't necessarily be upset if the likes of Sancho or Grealish aren't brought in due to the amount of talent already at his disposal.

"I think Mason [Greenwood], Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] have been fantastic this season, they've scored up to 50 goals between them," the Norwegian said. "Marcus got his injury, on course for his best season, Anthony too, and Mason of course is just a unique talent with his goal-scoring ability."

Rather than sign a new striker, United could opt to extend the loan of Odion Ighalo or make the move permanent after the Nigerian impressed in two months before football was brought to a halt. Ighalo indicated on Friday that he is at least interested in staying at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, should it be played.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in eight games for United after joining from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January.