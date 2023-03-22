Man Utd's Antony warned about mocking opponents by Dimitar Berbatov: 'They're going to kick the sh*t out of you!'

Manchester United's Antony has been warned about mocking opponents by Dimitar Berbatov, who says teams will "kick the sh*t out of him".

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger has been often criticised for showboating in his first season at United as he has struggled to live up to his £85 million ($104m) price tag. Former United striker Berbatov is also unimpressed with certain aspects of Antony's style of play and believes that the 23-year-old will be at risk of injury if he continues to disrespect his opponents.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he’s been a good signing. However, in my eyes, he does sometimes get deserved criticism because he shows off on the pitch and he tries to make the opposition look foolish in a negative way. Sometimes his trickery provides nothing for the team and if he can eradicate these negative elements of his game then it will greatly improve his impact on the team," Berbatov told Betfred.

"If you mock your opponent then they’re going to kick the sh*t out of you and you’re not going to have the respect of the players you’re playing against. If he can remove these traits, then he can improve a lot more because he’s a great talent with great qualities and he scores great goals as well. His problem is that he can p*ss people off and he needs to correct this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being heavily criticised in the past for showboating, especially for his spin against Sheriff in the Europa League, Antony remains adamant that he will not change his style of play. The Brazil international has been a regular in Erik ten Hag's lineup throughout the 2022-23 campaign, recording nine goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Antony is currently with the Brazilian national team to play a friendly against Morocco on Saturday. He will return to Carrington after his international commitments and should be in action when Manchester United make the trip to St. James' Park on April 2 to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League.