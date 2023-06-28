Man Utd winger Antony claims he's been 'falsely accused' of domestic violence by former partner Gabriela Cavallin

Manchester United winger Antony claims that he has been "falsely accused" of domestic violence by his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin, per Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, filed a police report earlier this month, accusing the United star of "domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury".

She claimed that Antony assaulted her on May 20, a day when the Brazil international played for United against AFC Bournemouth.

The initial report also carried within it "photos of abrasions and threatening messages". Cavallin, a DJ and influencer, shed light on the alleged abuse in a recent interview, in which she claimed the player had made death threats against her.

Antony has now broken his silence by posting a statement on Instagram.

Translated into English, it reads: “After submitting my statement at the police station where investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault.

“I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”

United have not commented on the allegations.