Vain much?! Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho shows off his mobile phone background - a photo of himself celebrating against Crystal Palace

WHAT HAPPENED? United host the Eagles at Old Trafford as they look to replicate their mid-week Carabao Cup performance against Roy Hodgson's side, which saw them win 3-0 on the evening. Garnacho netted the opener in the last fixture but starts on the bench for the Premier League clash on September 30. The Argentine seemed in high spirits before the game, however, as he flashed his phone background to the camera, which featured himself celebrating his goal against Palace earlier in the week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have endured a tough start to the 2023-24 campaign, with the club currently sat in ninth place in the table. However, they will be hoping their win in the cup can act as a catalyst to propel them up the league standings for the remainder of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO & UNITED? Erik ten Hag was forced to answer awkward questions about Garnacho in midweek, with many supporters wanting to see more of him from the start. Indeed, the Dutchman warned that his early-season outings hadn't been good enough, with Facundo Pellistri having now been picked ahead of him for the second game in a row. Garnacho will, however, hope to be in from the start when the Red Devils host Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Champions League on October 3.