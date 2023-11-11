Not giving up! Man City primed to return for £85m-rated West Ham star Lucas Paqueta in January transfer window

Manchester City will reportedly return for £85m-rated West Ham star Lucas Paqueta in January transfer window.

City continue to have interest in Paqueta

Were ready to bid £85m in the summer

Paqueta considered a long-term replacement for De Bruyne

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report in UOL, City is set to re-enter negotiations for the Brazilian midfielder with the Hammers after pulling out of the deal in the summer despite pledging to pay £85million ($108m) before an investigation into alleged betting breaches began.

However, it is believed that Pep Guardiola remains keen to have the midfielder in the squad despite signing Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes for £53million in the summer. The investigation is yet to confirm the accusation against Paqueta and City are awaiting the results of the investigation before going ahead with their attempt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further states Guardiola views Paqueta as a long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne who has played just 23 minutes this season before succumbing to an injury. If the injury continues to trouble him in the future, the Belgian might be offloaded. There has been significant interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr to team him up with Cristiano Ronaldo and could pay £60m for the player whose contract is expiring in 2025.

WHAT NEXT? City will be in action against Chelsea on Sunday whereas, Paqueta will look to add to his tally of four goals this season when West Ham host Nottingham Forest on the same day.