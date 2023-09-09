Wonderkid wanted! Man City demanded 17 y/o Warren Zaire-Emery in PSG swap deal for Bernardo Silva

During the summer transfer window, Manchester City were said to be interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

PSG offered two players for Silva

Man City wanted Zaire-Emery

Still interested in player

WHAT HAPPENED? As per Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, PSG and the Premier League champions discussed a swap deal for Bernardo Silva, which did not come to fruition this summer. It has been reported that the Parisiens offered Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti in exchange for the Portuguese. However, City reportedly wanted Zaire-Emery included in the deal. In the end, Guardiola decided he would rather not part ways with Silva. However, the club will keep tabs on the 17-year-old for the future as they remain interested.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 17-year-old is considered a prodigiously gifted young player with the potential to reach the top in the near future. He has already made 35 senior appearances for the club, and has been called up to the France Under-21 squad.

WHAT NEXT? City face West Ham when the Premier League resumes, while PSG face Nice.