Man City vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Manchester City and Sevilla on TV & stream online in the UK, US and India

Manchester City will take on Sevilla in their final group game of the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's team will hope to continue their excellent run of form across all competitions and end their Group G campaign with a win.

Sevilla have managed just one victory from five games and are confirmed to finish third due to their head-to-head record against second-placed Borussia Dortmund. As a result, they will enter the Europa League.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Man City vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Sevilla Date: November 2, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 3) Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 3 will show the game between Sevilla and Manchester City in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Manchester City can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.

Fans in India can catch Sevilla vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Manchester City squad and team news

The big team news from Manchester is that Pep Guardiola has ruled Erling Haaland out for Man City's group game of the 2022-23 Champions League due to injury. The in-form striker, however, is expected to return for the weekend's Premier League clash.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has not featured for City since September, continues to be unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Sevilla squad & team news

For Sevilla, Jesus Corona is confirmed to be out with a broken leg while Tanguy Nianzou and Youssef En-Nesyri are also sidelined due to injuries.

Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir