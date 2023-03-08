Man City set to win race for Josko Gvardiol ahead of Chelsea & Liverpool as Pep Guardiola makes RB Leipzig star a priority transfer target

Manchester City have emerged as leaders in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, according to a new report.

Man City winning Gvardiol race

Chelsea and Liverpool both interested

But defender is priority for Pep's side

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Three Premier League clubs are still in hot pursuit of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol ahead of the summer, but it appears Manchester City are currently winning the race to his signature, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool. That's according to the Daily Mail, who report that Pep Guardiola is ready to make Gvardiol a 'priority signing' this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further states that Liverpool, despite their interest, might not be willing to match Gvardiol's price tag, with the Reds looking to put together a significant rebuild.

Chelsea came incredibly close to landing Gvardiol last summer, but failed in their pursuit and have since spent close to £140 million on centre-backs, giving City a seemingly clear path to sign the 21-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Aymeric Laporte's future unclear amid growing interest from a number of clubs around Europe and his frustration over a lack of game time in Manchester, a defensive reshuffle could be on the cards at the Etihad Stadium. Gvardiol is said to have a £96 million (£114m) release clause in his contract that will become active in 2024.

The Croatian enjoyed a fantastic 2022 World Cup campaign and scored against City last week to earn Leipzig a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? Having managed to secure a 1-1 draw against City on home soil, Gvardiol has the perfect chance to announce himself at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg by helping Leipzig to a match-winning display next week, and perhaps a spot in the quarter-final.