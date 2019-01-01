Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday

Pep Guardiola has to contend with a glut of injuries when his side return to action against West Ham on Wednesday.

Sunday's final victory over came at a cost, with both Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho ruled out for the next few weeks.

And Guardiola already had some existing injuries to contend with.

Man City Injuries

John Stones and Gabriel Jesus picked up muscle injuries in the win over Newport and are ruled out of Wednesday's game.

Laporte and Fernandinho are not expected to be back until after the March international break, although the Brazilian "could be risked" in the FA Cup game at Swansea, according to Guardiola.

Benjamin Mendy, however, is in contention to feature, though he has only played 27 minutes since injuring his knee in November, and that was in January.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions .

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

While City have some gaps to plug, they will still be able to field a strong side.

Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany should start at centre-back, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kyle Walker in line to play at full-back.

Ilkay Gundogan is most likely to step in for Fernandinho. The German has a mixed record in the position but has certainly had some good games while deployed there.

David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva should all be fine to play, although the latter did leave Wembley with a slight limp on Sunday.

And there are plenty of options up front despite Jesus' absence, and even if Guardiola wants to rest Raheem Sterling. Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez are two viable options, while Sergio Aguero certainly did not appear tired in a video posted from City's training session on Monday.

West Ham Team

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

"We have the same players we had in the last game," Manuel Pellegrini told the media. "[Fabian] Balbuena and [Winston] Reid have started doing part of the session with us, which is good news for them."

Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko are long-term absentees .

Opta Match Facts

Manchester City have won 10 of their 12 league games against West Ham at the Etihad, drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and losing 1-2 in September 2015.

won 10 of their 12 league games against West Ham at the Etihad, drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and losing 1-2 in September 2015. West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Man City (D1 L5), losing the last five by an aggregate scored of 3-17.

winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Man City (D1 L5), losing the last five by an aggregate scored of 3-17. Sergio Aguero has ended on the winning side in each of his last 23 Premier League starts at the Etihad for Man City, scoring 29 goals and assisting seven in those matches.

David Silva has scored more goals in all competitions against West Ham as a Manchester City player than he has vs any other opponent (6).

West Ham have lost 19 of their 22 away Premier League matches against the reigning champions (W1 D2), with their only win coming against in December 2001 under Glenn Roeder.

TV Coverage & Kick Off Time