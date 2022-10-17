Man City claim team bus was attacked on way out of Liverpool leaving windscreen cracked

Manchester City have claimed their team bus was attacked as it left Anfield following their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Latest incident from ill-tempered clash

Bus smashed before 2018 Champions League match

Liverpool beat Premier League champions 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The windscreen of the coach was allegedly cracked as it left Merseyside, four years after Liverpool were fined €20,000 for throwing bottles and objects at the team bus as it arrived ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final back in 2018.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's the latest incident reported from a bad-tempered match between the best sides in England. Coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola following a VAR check on a City goal that was ruled out, Liverpool issued a statement about "vile chants" and graffiti in the away end, while Jurgen Klopp was sent off for protesting at the referee and his assistant.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Merseyside Police have confirmed they will conduct an investigation into the events of Sunday and the Football Association are expected to look into the matter too.