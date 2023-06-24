Man City target PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi in transfer move that's likely to anger Kyle Walker after Champions League final snub

Manchester City are reportedly looking to replace Kyle Walker as they eye a move for Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi.

Man City want Hakimi from PSG

Eye him as replacement for Walker

Hakimi's contract expires in 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? City are looking to further strengthen their squad after winning the treble of the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup last season. The Citizens are set to approach Paris Saint-Germain over the availability of Hakimi who could replace Kyle Walker in their squad, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker did not start for Manchester City in the Champions League final against Inter. He was recently linked with a move away from the club as Bayern Munich showed interest in the English international, but the player apparently wants to stay at City and is willing to extend his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hakimi's current contract with PSG expires in June 2026 which could make things difficult for the Premier League side. Manchester City wanted to sign Hakimi a couple of years back when he was still at Borussia Dortmund but a deal did not materialise and he later joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The European champions are on the verge of completing the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and are also chasing the midfielder's compatriot Josko Gvardiol.