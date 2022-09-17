Man City star Grealish absolutely wiped out by crazy kung-fu kick from Collins as ref issues straight red card

Jack Grealish was floored by a wild kung-fu kick from James Collins as the Wolves man was given a straight red card for his reckless challenge.

Collins landed kung-fu kick on Grealish

Wolves man shown straight red card

Grealish left with battle scars on torso

WHAT HAPPENED? As Grealish and Collins both challenged for a ball, the Wolves defender leapt in with his boot high, catching the midfielder in the torso. It was a clear red card and is definitely going to be a sore one for the City ace in the morning!

Getty/GOAL THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish had already scored for Manchester City, finding the net just 55 seconds into the game. Erling Haaland (obviously) added a second before half-time, City cruising in Wolverhampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLLINS? The Wolves man will most likely miss games against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as there's no way Bruno Lage's side are getting that overturned!