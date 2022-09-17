Man City star Grealish absolutely wiped out by crazy kung-fu kick from Collins as ref issues straight red card

- Collins landed kung-fu kick on Grealish
- Wolves man shown straight red card
- Grealish left with battle scars on torso
WHAT HAPPENED? As Grealish and Collins both challenged for a ball, the Wolves defender leapt in with his boot high, catching the midfielder in the torso. It was a clear red card and is definitely going to be a sore one for the City ace in the morning!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish had already scored for Manchester City, finding the net just 55 seconds into the game. Erling Haaland (obviously) added a second before half-time, City cruising in Wolverhampton.
WHAT NEXT FOR COLLINS? The Wolves man will most likely miss games against West Ham, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as there's no way Bruno Lage's side are getting that overturned!