Man City & Spurs-linked Vlahovic has transfer interest but Fiorentina yet to set price tag

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has admitted to interest being shown in star striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbia international said to be registering on transfer radars at Manchester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

The highly-rated 21-year-old hit 21 goals in Serie A last season and already has two efforts to his name this season from a solitary Coppa Italia outing against Cosenza.

His current club are eager to put a new contract in place, allowing them to retain the services of a prized asset for at least one more year, but a bidding war is being mooted as leading sides in England and Spain prepare to make a move.

What has been said?

Commisso is aware of the admiring glances being shot in the direction of Florence, telling TGR RAI Toscana: "I have not put Vlahovic up for sale, if anything we made an important contract renewal offer.

"There are clubs interested in him, but I haven’t set a price tag. I want him to stay for one more season."

Will Vlahovic be on the move?

The potential possessed by a forward that combines height and physical presence with quick feet and a keen eye for goal has made him an obvious target for ambitious clubs across Europe.

Atletico are said to view Vlahovic as a long-term successor to Luis Suarez in their La Liga title-winning squad.

Manchester City are also eager to bolster their ranks, with Pep Guardiola seeing Sergio Aguero depart the Etihad Stadium as a free agent.

Tottenham star Harry Kane is a top target for the Blues, but alternative options are being considered.

Vlahovic is said to figure on that list, along with that of Nuno at Spurs as the Portuguese coach readies himself for the possible departure of a prolific presence in his plans.

Commisso has previously stated that he "would think about it" if a €100 million (£86m/$117m) offer was put to him, but no such bid has materialised as yet.

