New Man City signing Haaland buys all 33 of his Dortmund team-mates luxury Rolex watches worth up to €15k as farewell gift
Erling Haaland bid farewell to his Borussia Dortmund team-mates by lavishing them with expensive gifts.
Bild reports that the striker, who will join Manchester City in a £51 million ($63m) deal this summer, gave each of his 33 Dortmund co-stars a luxury Rolex watch.
The watches are estimated to have cost between €13,000 to €15,000.
What do we know about Haaland and the Rolex watches?
The watches were delivered by two limousines from Netherlands - including a personal try-on service for every team-mate.
Each watch came in a special box that was adorned with three photos: one with Haaland's shirt number, one with the 21-year-old in a celebration pose and another with the DFB-Pokal in his hands.
His initials, EBH (for Erling Braut Haaland), were printed on it, too.
Who else received a watch from Haaland?
Other employees were also given watches from the striker.
Instead of Rolex watches, they each were given an Omega-brand watch from the Speedmaster Professional line.
They each cost between €5,000 and €7,000.