Man City vs Real Madrid and Juventus vs Lyon postponed as coronavirus hits Champions League

Both Zinedine Zidane and Maurizio Sarri's side are currently being forced to self-isolate and as such cannot fulfil the fixtures

have announced the second leg of their last-16 tie against on Tuesday has been postponed.

Premier League champions City made the decision in conjunction with UEFA after Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine in the wake of a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players on Thursday.

It is the second City game to be called off within a week, as their Premier League clash with Arsenal, which was supposed to go ahead on Wednesday, was cancelled just hours before kick-off.

"The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for 15 days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on City's website read.

"The club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.

"Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course."

The clash between the English and Spanish giants is not the only Champions League game to be called off due to the spread of the disease, as the second-leg between and has suffered the same fate.

Juventus' players are also currently being forced to self-isolate after it was confirmed that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the disease .

The Champions League is just one of several football competitions to be disrupted by Covid-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation this week.

Wednesday's clash between and was played behind closed doors, several of Thursday evening's matches will also be played in empty stadiums, while 's game against and 's clash with have been postponed due to the severity of the situation.

Serie A has been cancelled until at least April because is the European country most affected by the disease.

Meanwhile, in , where the death toll now stands at 84, the next two rounds of fixtures in have also been called off.

The Dutch FA (KNVB) announced on Thursday that football in has been stopped until at least March 31, meaning the national team's clashes with Spain and United States will not go ahead as planned.

Coronavirus has infected over 130,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of at least 4,756 since the outbreak began in in December last year.