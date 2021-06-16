Manchester City

Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Pep Guardiola's side won the title at a canter last term, but the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea will be expected to close the gap

Manchester City kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season against Tottenham on Saturday, August 14.

City finished 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United to clinch their fifth title last term, and can lay down a marker for the new campaign by seeing off Spurs in north London.

Pep Guardiola's side will host newly-promoted Norwich City seven days later, before they prepare to see out the month with a heavyweight clash against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.

City have another testing three fixtures to contend with in September, starting with a trip to FA Cup winners Leicester City, which is followed by a home game against Southampton and a trip to European champions Chelsea.

Liverpool are due to welcome the Premier League holders to Anfield on October 2, and Guardiola will likely already have one eye on the first Manchester derby date of the season on November 6.

City will begin their December schedule with favourable fixtures against Watford, Wolves, Leeds United and Newcastle, but have Leicester to deal with once again on Boxing Day.

The champions are pencilled in for a trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day, and will play host to Chelsea 14 days later in what could be a crucial two games in the overall title picture.

Tottenham, who are reportedly set to be coached by Paulo Fonseca, are due to travel to the Etihad on February 19, and City will travel to Everton seven days later before their second derby meeting with United on March 5.

City have another crucial meeting with Liverpool scheduled for April 9, and will conclude the season on May 22 with a home game against Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

Manchester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City
28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
11/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City
09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
16/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa