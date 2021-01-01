Man City players were 'calm, no cheering' - Guardiola warns Champions League semi-final is not over

The Premier League leaders hold a slight advantage after 2-1 first leg victory away to Paris Saint-Germain

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City players remained calm after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain, knowing that their Champions League semi-final is far from over.

City have a 2-1 advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium after turning around the first leg with second half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

But PSG have won away at European giants Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

What’s been said?

“I'm sure the second leg will be different because Mauricio [Pochettino] will learn and see the game,” Guardiola said.

“We will also see the game and change something to be more fluid and aggressive in our game and do it.

“Now rest. I was happy that in the locker room afterwards the players were so calm. No cheering, just calm, because we know anything can happen in the second leg.”

The bigger picture

City were effective in shutting down the threat of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after falling behind to Marquinhos’ 15th-minute header.

But Guardiola says his side will have to perform at the same level or even better if they are to reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history.

“We faced a team that scored four goals at Camp Nou, that scored three goals in Munich - it is a team that is able to do whatever they want because they have the quality to do it,” he added.

“That's why when you start the game you are a little bit cautious. I'm not complaining. At half-time I said I'm not complaining, I understand you feel the responsibility because you want to get to the final.

“It's just to understand how to handle this and be ourselves, don't be shy. If we lose, we lose. If we don't get to the final we will try again next season, but try to play our game like we spoke without the ball.”

What next?

City head to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime for a Premier League clash.

Guardiola’s side need two victories to secure the title and they could win it this weekend if they win and second-placed United lose at home to Liverpool.

But he is likely to make plenty of changes to his side with the second leg against PSG next Tuesday.

