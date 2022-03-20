Man City named highest revenue club for first time in Deloitte Money League

Manchester City have been named the highest revenue-generating club in the Deloitte Money League for the first time in their history.

City have been joined in the top ten list for 2022 by fellow English clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, with the Premier League accounting for almost half of the January transfer window spending across Europe's top five leagues.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a shift in power, with City finishing ahead of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the latest annual report.

City, Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona and United make up the top five, with Paris Saint-Germain coming in sixth, Liverpool placing seventh, Chelsea in at eighth and Juventus and Tottenham sitting at ninth and tenth respectively.

Premier League clubs also occupy six of the next ten spots, including Arsenal (11), Leicester (15) and first-time entrants Wolves (17), with Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Atletico Madrid and Zenit St Petersburg completing the top 20.

Team Total revenue Man City €644.9m Real Madrid €640.7m Bayern €611.4m Barcelona €582.1m Man Utd €558m PSG €556.2m Liverpool €550.4m Chelsea €493.1m Juventus €433.5m Tottenham €406.2m Arsenal €366.5m Dortmund €337.6m Atletico €332.8m Inter €330.9m Leicester €255.5m West Ham €221.5m Wolves €219.2m Everton €218.1m Zenit €212m Aston Villa €207.3m

City's financial power continues to grow

City generated a grand total of €644.9 million in revenue in 2020-21, €4.2 million more than second-placed Madrid, who last topped the list in 2017-18.

The Manchester outfit's global reach is expanding with each passing season as their dominance of English football under Pep Guardiola continues.

The Spanish coach delivered the club's fifth Premier League title and fourth successive EFL cup last term while also taking them to their first-ever Champions League final.

City are leading the way in England once again in 2021-22 and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup, and will be able to attract the best players in the world once again in the summer - with it reported that Dortmund's Erling Haaland is set to join the club in a record-breaking deal.

