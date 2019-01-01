Man City legend Toure wants Premier League return as he still has two years left at the top

The Ivorian midfielder departed the Etihad Stadium in 2018 but, at the age of 36, he believes he could still do a job in the English top-flight

legend Yaya Toure would welcome the opportunity to grace the Premier League again, with the 36-year-old of the opinion that he still has two years left at the highest level.

The former star, who has enjoyed success working under Pep Guardiola on two occasions, departed the Etihad Stadium as a free agent in 2018.

Brief spells have been taken in at and in China with Qingdao Huanghai since severing ties with City.

Toure is now looking for another new challenge, having shown retirement claims to be wrong, and the iconic Ivorian midfielder believes he could still do a job for a leading side in .

A man who took in over 300 appearances for City and helped them to three title triumphs, told Sky Sports when asked if he would like another shot at the Premier League: “I would love it but it depends on which kind of team.

“We will see because sometimes in Europe people look at ages in a different way - it's not about that. It depends on the club and what they want to achieve.

“I don't want to go too far and propose myself but I just want them to give me a chance, we will see.

“In my mind I give myself one or maybe two years maximum playing football, after that I want to enjoy myself with my family and try to work in other ways.

“I want to be proud of myself. As a footballer sometimes when you stop it early it is because people are trying to stop you, it's not coming from your heart, it's complicated.

“I remember when I was in Greece and people were speculating about my career - I was not happy. Something was missing. I want to be in control.

“I think I have to start to do my [coaching] badges. Football has been all my life from when I was a kid until now. Football is part of me and I can stop watching football or being part of it.”

For now, Toure is following events in the English top-flight from afar.

He has seen City fall nine points adrift of Premier League leaders as they seek to chase down a third successive crown and the former Blues star believes Guardiola will dip into the January transfer market in an effort to aid his cause.

“I think it is going to be hard but in January City have to get a defender. It is never too late,” Toure added, with injury struggles at the back having hit the Blues hard this season and left them having to get creative in team selections.

“I don't want to blame Rodrigo, but if Fernandinho was in the middle it would be really important. City miss him in there, he is strong, sharp, clever and anticipates and tackles. I respect the decision of the manager but I don't like him in defence.”