‘Man City looking at Haaland & Messi X-factor’ – Dortmund striker is what Blues need, says Lundekvam

The former Norway international considers a fellow countryman to be “world class” and can see him following in his father’s footsteps with the Blues

will be looking at the likes of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi to add “X-factor” to their squad, says Claus Lundekvam, with a former Norway international of the opinion that a fellow countryman is what the Blues need in upcoming windows.

A move to England for highly-rated frontman Haaland has been mooted in the past, with forming part of a long list of suitors heading into the January market of 2020.

emerged victorious in that transfer tussle, with the talented 20-year-old going on to hit 33 goals through 32 appearances for the outfit.

More teams

Those efforts are keeping him on recruitment radars across Europe, with Lundekvam expecting City to be in the mix if an exit door does swing open in Germany.

He told Stadium Astro of an exciting compatriot: “I can see him playing for the biggest clubs in the world, absolutely.

“He is such good form, he is so direct and he’s a world-class attacker at the moment. To put the goals away, Erling Haaland would be a certain asset for Manchester City.

“I’m sure Pep is looking at him, and is looking at Messi and some X-factor striker who can put these chances away. That is what they need.”

Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, spent three years at City in his playing days and Lundekvam can see the Blues appealing to a prolific frontman.

The former defender added: “He’s just joined Dortmund. He’s on fire there, he’s really happy there. He’s really close to his dad and I think for his development to stay at Dortmund this season is probably clever.

“For him to go to one of the best clubs in the world, and City being one of them, it could happen.

“Performance talks, and money talks. If he gets a chance to go to City and Pep is keen on bringing him in, even in the summer, he can’t turn down Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. It will be interesting to see.”

City have been surprisingly short on firepower this season and, with Sergio Aguero’s contract running down towards free agency in the summer of 2021, it could be that another forward is sought at some stage – with talk of a move for Barcelona icon Messi still doing the rounds.

“For me, they are very solid defensively and maybe that has gone out of the attack a little bit,” said Lundekvam, who spent 12 years in with during his career.

Article continues below

“For me, they are still dominating games in large parts but they are not creating these clear-cut chances we are used to. They were opening up teams for fun, especially at home, and were creating 20 chances - then you will score, two, three, four or five goals.

“Kevin De Bruyne looks a little bit frustrated and for me David Silva was such a key player – a genius on the ball, so creative – and he’s a big loss for them. But there are so many match-winning players there.

“We are not going to write Man City off, not at all, but they are lacking that cutting edge in front of goal. Maybe some of their players are not in as good form as they used to be. They can turn over any side, though, when it clicks for them they are extremely good.”