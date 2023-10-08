Man City boss Gareth Taylor reacts to Alex Greenwood's first-half red card for 'time-wasting' and insists WSL will become 'eight-a-side' league if decisions continue

Gareth Taylor issued a warning that the WSL might become an 'eight-a-side' league as he reacted to Alex Greenwood's first-half red card.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cityzens started the game on a positive note as Chloe Kelly handed them the lead in the seventh minute. But things went downhill for the hosts when Alex Greenwood was sent off after receiving two yellow cards for wasting time while taking a free-kick, seven minutes before the half-time whistle. Guro Reiten equalised for Chelsea in the dying minutes to snatch a point away for her side.

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor was understandably disappointed as he warned that such harsh decisions in every match might eventually reduce the Women's Super League to an eight-a-side affair.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Taylor said, "I kind of had the feeling with the referee that... I think it was Niamh Charles took an early one which look really soft and then I think sometimes the officials in their mind think well, we need to even this up, and then all of a sudden, everything you do is like a yellow card. So seems like we've gone from like, here to here straightaway in clamping down. It's the same with the minutes. The minutes just seem to go on and on and on.

"For those who played the game, I think when you are stood on the ball there, you look at your options to the side, to the other side, forward, backwards, you move around the ball a little bit. It seemed just a weird time for us to be wasting time. If we're consistent throughout the season, in terms of this refereeing and in this new stance, I think we're going to have a lot of games like that, that are kind of 8v8. I don't think it ruined the game for me especially - I think it did for everyone. I spoke to Emma and we just looked at each other and it's just... Listen if they need to be given and players have offended for one reason or another, then fair enough. But I just think it spoils things. Both teams would have come out today with a game plan and then all of a sudden, 10 minutes before halftime, everything changes and the momentum shifts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester City boss added, "If this is going to be the way then we need to learn quickly, and all of the players will. I'm all about respect. It's such a hard job for the officials, such a difficult one and especially when you've got players coming at you and maybe staff, but we'd like to think that we're quite respectful on that front, that we don't go over the top like some do. But I just think let's move it a little bit slower rather than going from here to here straight away because if not, we're just going to have an 8-a-side league unfortunately if they're consistent."

WHAT NEXT? Taylor's side will next face Everton in a FA WSL Cup group stage clash on Wednesday.