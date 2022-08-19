'Man City are finished' - Guardiola declares transfer business over after £104m spend

After bringing in Haaland, Phillips and Gomez, the Premier League champions are not expecting any further summer signings

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have finished their business in the transfer window, unless something unexpected happens prior to the deadline. The Premier League champions have added Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for a combined fee of £104 million ($123m).

Striker Julian Alvarez has also joined up with the squad after being signed from River Plate in January and Guardiola is not looking at bringing in any other new faces unless anyone departs.

Could anyone leave Man City?

Bernardo Silva continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona despite all of the financial difficulties at Camp Nou.

The Spanish giants have pulled four "financial levers" to allow them to bring in a number of high-profile players, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

But Kounde is still to be registered to play in La Liga and Barca must sell before they can add any new faces, with rumours surrounding the future of Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong.

What did Guardiola say about transfers?

Spain under-21 international Gomez completed his move from Anderlecht this week as the replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Guardiola confirmed he will be in the squad to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Asked if City were finished in the transfer market, Guardiola said: "Apparently, yes. But if someone moves, or there is a problem that we don't expect maybe happens, but apparently it's done."

He has always been consistent in saying that players can leave City if they are not happy, with Bernardo potentially interested in a move to Spain.

How has the transfer window gone?

If nothing else happens as Guardiola hopes, City will end the summer having made a profit on their transfer business.

City paid £51m ($60m) to trigger Haaland's release clause, another £42m ($50m) for England international Phillips and an initial £11m ($13m) for Gomez.

But they have more than recouped that with the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal for £45m ($53m) and £32m ($38m) respectively, £47.5m ($56m) from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling plus the sale of a number of fringe players including Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia to Southampton.