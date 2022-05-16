'I don't expect Man City to drop points vs Aston Villa' - Klopp plays down Liverpool title chances & addresses fans booing national anthem before FA Cup final

Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect Manchester City to drop points on the final day of the Premier League season, after Liverpool's fading title hopes were handed a boost following the leaders' draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side were forced to settle for a point at the London Stadium after fighting back from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 finish against David Moyes' Hammers, missing the chance to increase their lead at the summit.

Yet destiny remains in their own hands ahead of the final game of the season against Aston Villa, where they must drop points in order to allow Liverpool to leapfrog them - and Klopp does not believe that such an outcome will be likely in the end.

What has Klopp said on the title race?

"I am looking forward to the game tomorrow," the German stated ahead of his side's own test against Southampton, before a final-day clash with Wolves.

"I don't know the last time City dropped points two games in a row. Villa has to play midweek. They are not used to that.

"I don't expect City to drop points there."

What has Klopp said on the boos at Wembley?

Liverpool added another trophy under Klopp's stewardship on Saturday with an FA Cup triumph against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, but the occasion was notably marked by boos directed during the hymn Abide with Me and towards William, Duke of Cambridge, who was on hand to present the trophy.

Klopp kept his own beliefs on the incident to himself, but instead countered with the notion that it happened for a direct reason, adding: "Of course I have thoughts. The question is why does it happen? They wouldn't do it without a reason.

"The majority of our support are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn't do it without reason."

