'Contagious effort' - Man City-bound Alvarez demolishing South American foes in final weeks at River Plate

The Argentina international is giving his home continent a sensational farewell

River Plate forward Julian Alvarez has demolished opponents in recent weeks ahead of his imminent £14 million ($18m) switch to Manchester City, and River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo has called his dogged approach to matches "contagious".

The Argentina international is wrapping up his time in Buenos Aires determined to ensure he leaves the continent on a high note.

Another terrific showcase was capped with a double and two assists in a 5-1 rout against Union this weekend and boss Gallardo admits that it is easy to see why Pep Guardiola wanted to bring him on board at the Etihad Stadium.

What is it about Alvarez that Gallardo loves?

"Julian is days away from leaving and he plays every game as if it were his first," Gallardo told reporters after another superb performance by his outbound star.

"That effort is contagious. Replacing Julian is difficult, so it’s important to replace him with performance.

"Today he is a player of great status, he has had impressive growth, and that is why he is going to [Manchester City]."

Just how good is Alvarez's form?

How much of an off-season Alvarez is afforded upon making his move shortly remains to be seen, but the 22-year-old may not want to stop given how much joy he has found in recent weeks.

Just last month, he hit a sensational double hat-trick in the Copa Libertadores in an 8-1 thrashing of Lima Alliance Club.

He has already picked up international silverware this summer after triumphing with Argentina in their 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley in the 2022 Finalissima - in what could well be the first of several honours he claims at the national stadium now that he has moved to England with City.

