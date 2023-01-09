Man City legend Aguero coming out of retirement for one-off friendly appearance for Ecuadorian side named after Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has announced that he will be coming out of retirement in a one-off friendly appearance for Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona Sporting Club.

Heart problem forced boots to be hung up

Formed part of Argentine World Cup celebrations

Looking forward to getting out on the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Argentina international, who was heavily involved in his country’s World Cup-winning celebrations at Qatar 2022, was forced to retire in December 2021 while on the books of La Liga giants Barcelona after suffering a serious health scare. Aguero was diagnosed with a heart condition that prevented him from prolonging a career that had seen him become Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer, but he is now preparing to return to the field on January 28 in the Noche Amarilla friendly encounter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero has said: “I look forward to Noche Amarilla, to have fun and have a good time with the fans of Barcelona S.C. I’ve had check-ups from the cardiologist, I am very well and I have already started training, so I will be able to play in the Noche Amarilla. I hope to have fun and feel the pitch again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old added on being talked into representing a club that was founded by Spaniard Eutimio Perez and named after the most iconic club from his home city: “I went out to eat in Qatar and was watching Ecuador’s first match in the World Cup. Some fans of Barcelona S.C. recognised me and asked me to come to Noche Amarilla.”

WHAT NEXT? Aguero, who won 101 caps for Argentina and helped them to Copa America glory in 2021, managed just 165 minutes of game time at Barcelona after linking up with them as a free agent, but previously hit 260 goals through 390 appearances for Premier League heavyweights City.