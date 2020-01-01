Man City academy director reveals what youngsters need to make it into Guardiola's squad

Phil Foden and Eric Garcia are part of the first-team picture at the Etihad Stadium and Jason Wilcox says it's down to more than just their ability

If you don’t have the right attitude you have no chance of making the leap from ’s academy to Pep Guardiola’s first team.

Nineteen-year-olds Phil Foden and Eric Garcia have made it into the senior squad as teenagers and academy director Jason Wilcox believes it’s not just on the pitch where they have shown the qualities required to make it at the top.

“The aspiration for them all is to be a regular first-team players,” Wilcox told Goal. “What you see in Phil and Eric, as two members of the first-team squad right now, is not only two fantastic footballers, but two unbelievable people, who always have time for anybody, no egos, really respectful, very driven and want to play for our first team every week.”

More teams

City have invested in developing their own players with the Etihad Campus regarded as one of the best training facilities in the world. But that is no guarantee of success. Foden joined the academy as a seven-year-old and then raised his game when the club brought in promising teenagers from across the world - including Garcia, from .

Then comes the biggest challenge of all - dislodging City’s first-team stars and becoming regular starters for Guardiola’s side.

“A club like ours, where we're competing to win the , and to win the Premier League, and to win the , and to win the , this takes patience and trust in the project and what we're trying to do,” Wilcox added.

“I don't see too many 18 or 19-year-olds playing as regulars in first teams across the Premier League, never mind just across the top four. So it's a big task but one that Phil and Eric have achieved and our job is to produce more.

“That's our aspiration, this is why we get out of bed in the morning, to produce unbelievable footballers. But they've got to be unbelievable people as well and that's something that we take pride in.”

Realistically, only a small percentage are going to become regulars in one of the best squads in the world. But players who don't make it through can still go on to have good careers in the game. While and winger Jadon Sancho is the most high-profile player to leave the academy and go on to huge success, there are plenty of other examples of promising careers developing, such as Brahim Diaz at or Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester.

Along with those at the very top, many leagues across Europe are littered with players that have come through City’s system. And Wilcox says their development gives coaches just as big a sense of pride.

“Our aspiration is to develop first-team players for Manchester City but we're just as proud of a graduate or academy player that maximises their potential, is a fantastic representation of our academy and is playing in League One or the National League or Europe,” the former England winger said.

“We're equally as proud of that player that actually comes through and gives it everything and, when he leaves, he leaves with his head held high knowing that he's given everything and we've been a big influence on his life, not just on his football career.”

That won’t stop the belief of the current academy players that they can make it into Guardiola’s squad. The Catalan isn’t afraid to give youth a chance. Foden and Garcia aside, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and Adrian Bernabe have all played for the first team this season after coming through the academy.

It’s a common sight at the Etihad Campus to see a handful of youngsters joining in first-team training and Wilcox tells his youngsters to take every advantage of working with the senior players to get a valuable insight into exactly what is required to make it at the top level.

Article continues below

“The opportunity that our boys get by training with the first team is incredible and learning from the best manager in the world, learning from the best players in the world, it’s something that is an unbelievable experience,” he said.

“It's important that they take hold of it. Go up there and listen and learn, and take in every minute that they're in that environment. They're watching and learning how our first-team players behave, how they warm up, how they cool down, what's the routine.

“Some of them have been involved in first-team games so being in that dressing room, preparing for for a big fixture is an experience which is invaluable.”