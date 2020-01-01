Mama Balde scores as Dijon hold Monaco

The winger came off the bench to make a key impact as Stephane Jobard’s men shared the spoils with the Monegasques

Mama Balde found the back of the net as secured a 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s game at Stade Gaston Gerard.

The 24-year-old was brought on in the sixth minute for injured Mounir Chouiar and scored his sixth league goal of the season.

The Guinea-Bissau international opened the scoring in the 56th minute after capitalising on a misunderstanding in Monaco’s defence.

More teams

Nine minutes before full time, Guillermo Maripan then scored the equalising goal to ensure the Monegasques avoid defeat.

Article continues below

Gabon internationals Bruno Ecuele Manga and Didier Ndong played for the duration of the game along with ’s Islam Slimani and Mali’s Youssouf Fofana who featured for Monaco.

The result moved Stephane Jobard’s men off the relegation zone after gathering 27 points from 26 games.

Balde will hope to continue his impressive form and help Dijon return to winning ways when they square off with on February 29.