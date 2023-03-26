Malta vs Italy: Lineups and LIVE updates

Pressure is on Roberto Mancini to put the loss against England behind them when they face Malta.

Having lost the first game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification, Italy boss Roberto Mancini will hope to avoid further embarrassment when they lock horns against Malta.

Mancini has done a pretty good job ever since Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, guiding the Azzurri to triumph at the UEFA Euro 2020 in 2021. However, they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, which has attracted scrutiny.

As for the 167th-ranked Malta, they will hope to bounce back in their second game under newly-appointed coach Michele Marcolini, who, coincidentally, is an Italian himself, having played for the Italy Under-18 side during his playing days.

Malta lost 2-1 against North Macedonia in the first game, with Yannick Yankam's late goal proving to be nothing more than a consolation. Malta have never qualified for a major tournament before, which is not at all surprising. But football is all about miracles, and they'll hope they can conjure one such miracle to upset the Italians.

Malta vs Italy confirmed lineups

Malta XI (3-5-2): Bonello; Apap, Borg, Attard; J. Mbong, Guillaumier, Yankam, N. Muscat, Corbolan; Satariano, Jones

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Romagnoli, Spinazzola; Pessina, Cristante, Tonali; Politano, Retegui, Gnonto

Italy will square off against Spain in the semi-final of UEFA Nations League, which will be played at De Groisch Veste in Netherlands, on 15th June.