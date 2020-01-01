Mali's Yatabare sends Sivasspor to top of Turkish Super Lig table

The Mali forward scored the match-winning goal which sent the Yigidos to the top of Turkish top-flight log on Sunday

Mustapha Yatabare was the hero for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over .

With the game tied 1-1, the 33-year-old restored the visitors' lead at Vodafone Park on the stroke of half-time to send them to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig.

The effort was Yatabare's eighth league goal of the season after 17 appearances.

Article continues below

The Mali international was in action for 69 minutes before he was replaced by 's Arouna Kone, while 's Mohamed Elneny was on from start to finish for Besiktas.

The victory stretched Sivasspor's unbeaten run to 10 league games with four points clear at the top.

Sivasspor will be looking to continue their fine run when they visit Yeni Malatyaspor for a Turkish Cup fixture on Wednesday.