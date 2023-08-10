Malik Tillman joins USMNT team-mate Ricardo Pepi at PSV as Dutch club also target Stars and Stripes defender Miles Robinson

USMNT's Malik Tillman has joined PSV on loan from Bayern Munich after extending his deal with the German giants until 2026.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder will go on loan to PSV as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons, who left to return to Paris Saint-Germain and was then loaned to RB Leipzig this summer. Tillman, 21, had also been linked with a loan move to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United and Scottish giants, Rangers, where he spent last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV are also after Tillman's compatriot, Miles Robinson, Eindhovens Dagblad says. The Atlanta United defender has been rumoured to be on his way to Europe through the summer after a year of strong showings in MLS. His contract with Atlanta runs until the end of the calendar year, therefore, the club will have to pay a small fee to acquire the defender.

WHAT NEXT FOR TILLMAN? The youngster will look to quickly get accustomed to PSV's style as the season has already begun for the Eredivisie defending champions. They won the Johan Cruijff Shield with a 1-0 victory against Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.