Mali defender Youssouf Kone joins Lyon from rivals Lille

The Mali international has become the latest acquisition by the Kids after agreeing a deal with the side

Youssouf Kone has signed for Olympique from French rivals for a fee of €9 million on a five-year contract.

Kone, a graduate of Lille academy, made his Ligue 1 debut in 2014. In the 2018/19 season, he made 20 league appearances for the Great Danes as they finished as runners-up behind .

The left-back featured for Mali in the 2019 , where the Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Cote-d’Ivoire.

"I am pleased to introduce Youssouf Kone who played in the Africa Cup of Nations. I thank him for coming back so quickly. He signed a five-year contract for 9 million euros," president of Lyon Jean-Michel Aulas told the club’s Twitter channel.

"I am very happy to welcome Youssouf. He is a young man who has progressed well. He's going to take a few days off. I'm sure he'll be very happy with us."

Youssouf Koné est Lyonnais ! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/kC1v8QvHNS — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 11, 2019

The 24-year-old is delighted with the opportunity to continue his development at the Groupama Stadium.

"I am very, very happy to join the OL. I'm going to take a step forward with coach Sylvinho. I want to reach the highest level possible," he said.

“I've had several offers. When I became aware of the OL offer, I put all the other offers aside. It was obvious that I was joining the club.”

Kone could make his debut for Lyon against in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, July 28.