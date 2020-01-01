Malaysians Abroad: Debut for Mat Yo as promoted BG Pathum makes positive start

The experienced Malaysia international started his first Thai League 1 match and it was a VAR special in the season opener against Muang Thong United.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha was given his debut with his new club BG Pathum United in the opening weekend of the Thai League 1 in a clash against Muang Thong United.

The former forward operated down the left hand side of BG's attack but it was a difficult outing for the 33-year-old as he struggled to make much of an impact.

Yet the match was an incident filled one where the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) took grabbed all the headlines in a match that saw two red cards and two penalties given.

BG was behind 0-1 and saw Irfan Fandi sent off before half time and it cost Norshahrul his place in the second half as head coach Dusit Chalermsan made changes to bring his team back into the game.

The home side rallied in the second half to level through Victor Cardoso before Thitiphan Puangjan cleverly scored the winner in the 70th minute.

Norshahrul will have further opportunities to show what he can do to his new set of fans when BG travel away to face Prachuap FC on 22 February.

Another Malaysian also played on Saturday but two divisions lower than Norshahrul with Zafuan Azeman starting for Ang Thong FC in the Thai League 3 but saw his side suffered a 4-0 reverse to Cha Choeng Sao.

