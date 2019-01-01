Malaysia ratings: vs Indonesia

Despite edging arch rivals Indonesia at home on Tuesday, it was still a tough match for several Malaysia players in the 2-0 win.

Khairulazhan Khalid - 7/10

Starting in his third consecutive match for Malaysia, he contributed massively by denying a 23rd-minute attempt by Indonesia that seemed destined for goal, which unfortunately resulted in an injury for him that required him to be taken off early in the game.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

The right back was not too troubled by the Indonesian attackers, and was able to get involved in the attacks. Although he could not convert the few chances he had, he was able to come away with a simple assist, which led to Malaysia and Safawi's second goal of the night. But a mistake by him allowed Febri Haryadi to remain onside en route to winning a late penalty. Thankfully, Osas Saha could not convert the spot kick.

Aidil Zafuan - 8/10

The centre back worked hard and was very rarely out of step in the match. Ensured that the visitors could not penetrate down the middle.

Shahrul Saad - 8/10

Complemented Aidil well in defence, and showed that their defensive pairing is Malaysia's best at the moment.

La'vere Corbin-Ong - 7/10

The left back could focus more on attacking against a poor Indonesian attack, and although his mistake in the second half led to a late penalty, fortunately the spot kick was not converted.

Azam Azih - 7/10

The midfielder's performance was a little shaky, his stray passes would have been punished by goals by a more competent team.

Syamer Kutty - 8/10

Showing improved confidence, the midfielder delighted the home fans, deftly keeping the ball away from the opposition with his moves and touches.

Brendan Gan - 7/10

Another industrious performance by the midfielder to help the Malaysian attacking line, although tonight he was not able to come away with an assist nor a goal. He however got himself rather unneccesarily booked, which will see him missing Malaysia's next qualification match, away to favourites .

Safawi Rasid - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

It was still a relatively tough night for the Malaysia star, but tonight he was able to produce that extra bit of magic to find the back of the net twice against a defensively tough opponent. His free kick goal came at a time when the hosts were starting to get frustrated by their own inability to break down the Indonesia defence, while his second, a cheeky move out of nothing finished by a rocket into the roof, killed off what little fight had by the visitors.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 7/10

A tough night for the forward who had to be take over as striker due to Syafiq Ahmad's suspension. He was able to keep the ball up the pitch and to exchange passes with Safawi, but his penetrative attempts rarely succeeded.

Akhyar Rashid - 6/10

Could not make a bigger contribution in the first half when he featured as a starter, and was taken off at the start of the second half to make way for Norshahrul Idlan.

Substitutions:

Farizal Marlias - 8/10

Finding himself on the bench again, the custodian however was called into action following Khairulazhan's early injury. He showed confident goalkeeping save for the late penalty that he conceded. Fortunately, he redeemed himself by correctly guessing the direction of Osas' weak attempt.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 7/10

Coming on as a second half substitute, the veteran forward provided Malaysia with another player who could hold the ball up the pitch, although his direct contribution was limited.

Afiq Fazail - NA

Late change who helped Malaysia keep their lead and clean sheet.

