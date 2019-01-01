Malaysia Cup: Group C - Team, history, schedule and prediction

All you need to know about the 2019 Malaysia Cup Group A that sees Pahang, Perak, Sabah and Pulau Pinang duke it out for 2 knockout spots.

Group B sees three former champions in , and Pulau Pinang going up against Sabah in a battle to finish among the top two spots after six rounds of matches to see who advances to the quarterfinal stage of the oldest cup competition in Malaysia.

Who are the Teams

Pahang

This season has thus far been one of so close yet so far for Pahang and Dollah Salleh. Finishing second in the Super League and losing out to Perak in the semi-final of the would have been disappointing for The Elephants and they will be keen to make up for that in the Malaysia Cup.

All eyes will be on the fitness of Dickson Nwakaeme although the last few league matches has seen a surge of form from the previously erratic Lazarus Kaimbi. After a less than consistent season, Mohamadou Sumareh will also be hoping a return to his favourite position out wide will see him hit his best form as well.

Perak

The defeat at the hands of in the FA Cup final will still be hurting when Perak kick off their Malaysia Cup campaign on Sunday. But with them still being the reigning champions, Mehmet Durakovic will be looking to go all the way in what is turning out to be the competition he does well in.

Being in arguably the group of death will not what Perak have wanted given how little the line-up changes from one match to another but the likes of Firdaus Saiyadi, Nasir Basharuddin, Kenny Pallraj and Shahrel Fikri will be keen to see this as a chance for them to finally remind Durakovic what he has at his disposal.

Sabah

The Rhinos will be back among the big boys next season after winning the Premier League this season but first they will get to pit their strength against two Super League sides. Jelius Ating has done a wonderful job since taking over the head coach role and it will not be a major surprise if they do make it out of this group.

Rawilson Batuil is the leader and captain of the team at the back while Rodoljub Paunovic is the main attacking threat up front. It will not be easy for any team visiting Likas Stadium so whether Sabah reaches the knockout stage for the second straight season will depend on their travels.

Pulau Pinang

Only a late docking of points prevented Penang from freeing themselves of Premier League football next season but if anything, Mansoor Azwira's short stay at the team has proven to be an instant success, changing the much maligned team from a mid-table side to promotion challengers.

Casagrande and Julian Bottaro have been magnifcent for The Panthers in the league and they will be looking to translate that form into the Malaysia Cup. That being said, Penang will be starting the competition as the perhaps the weakest of the four teams in Group C.

How did they fare in the league

Pahang - 2st in Super League

Perak - 5th in Super League

Sabah - 1st in Premier League

Pulau Pinang - 7th in Premier League

How is their Malaysia Cup history

Pahang - Champions in 2014, 2013, 1991, 1983

Perak - Champions in 2018, 2000, 1998, 1970, 1967, 1957, 1931, 1926

Sabah - Semifinalist in 2018

Pulau Pinang - Champions in 1974, 1958, 1954, 1953

Fixtures (up to MD3)

3 Aug Pahang v Pulau Pinang

4 Aug Perak v Sabah

7 Aug Pulau Pinang v Sabah

8 Aug Pahang v Perak

17 Aug Perak v Pulau Pinang

17 Aug Sabah v Pahang

Prediction

Pahang are a sure bet to take up one of the quarterfinal slot while Sabah's momentum could give them the advantage over Perak.

