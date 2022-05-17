Mako breaks silence on horrific injury and backs Orlando Pirates to win Caf Confederation Cup

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako has broken his silence on his horrific injury which he picked up against Baroka FC last month.



The diminutive left-back suffered a terrible head injury after a clash with his teammate Richard Ofori during the Premier Soccer League clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.



Mako had to be rushed to hospital in an ambulance after being left unconscious and he has since missed six competitive matches.



“It was very difficult. I didn’t feel anything after the incident. I found myself in hospital and I was asking people what am I doing here because last time [I remember] I was playing,” Mako told the media.



“It was a very bad injury for me but I’m getting better. I’m happy that I’m recovering well and I have started training now and I’m feeling much better now.”



The former Chippa United star was speaking at the Run for Oceans initiative in Tembisa, Gauteng where he was among the Pirates players who were attending the event.



The Buccaneers are set to take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final in Nigeria on Friday and Mako strongly believes the Soweto giants will clinch the trophy.



“For me, I think it is simple, we are going to win this final. I was watching the [other semi-final] game between TP Mazembe and Berkane and I am so confident that we will beat them,” he said.





Mako looks set to miss the final due to his injury having been one of Pirates' standout performers in the current campaign and he has made nine appearances in the Confederation Cup.



He has featured in 33 matches across all competitions this term.