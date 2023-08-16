Argentina's World Cup winning head coach, Lionel Scaloni has come forward to defend Lionel Messi's move to MLS and the league's current level of play.

Scaloni defends Messi's MLS impact

Messi shines with Inter Miami

Argentina manager's view on MLS shift

WHAT HAPPENED? Scaloni, Argentina's manager, has stepped forward to defend Messi's decision to join MLS, as he continues to make waves with Inter Miami. Despite critics, Scaloni sees Messi's move as acceptable, citing his continued impressive performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t think the level (in MLS) is bad,” Scaloni said. “On the contrary, I was at Inter Miami’s game versus Charlotte (FC) and I didn’t think it was bad. In fact the level was acceptable. Every football match is difficult. You have to play them," he explained.

"There’s no doubt that (MLS) is a league that’s trending up. It’s improving and it’s attracting footballers to come and play here. It’s a country that’s also attractive. But I can see the challenges that MLS presents and I’ve seen good teams here. I know that this league is going to continue to improve. There are some very good players here and even better players will make their way here,” said the Argentine on the status of MLS.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old Argentine captain moved to Inter Miami in the summer after his contract with PSG ended. The former Barcelona man was linked with a move back to the Catalan club but it never materialised. He has since gone on to score nine goals in six appearances for the MLS side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The former PSG star will face Nashville FC on 20th of August in the Leagues Cup final.