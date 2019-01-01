Majeed Ashimeru scores his first ever Red Bull Salzburg goal

The 21-year old midfielder netted his maiden goal for Die Mozartstadter, with the Austrian giants coasting to a comfortable victory

Majeed Ashimeru found the back of the net for the first time in the colours of Red Bull Salzburg, in Saturday’s 5-1 drubbing of WSG Swarovski Tirol at Tivoli Stadion Tirol in the Austrian .

The former WAFA SC player broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, Hwang Hee-chan providing the assist.

It was all about Die Mozartstadter from this point, with Andre Ramlho and Erling Haland giving the reigning Bundesliga champions a 3-0 lead going into the break.

WSG would get one back through Salzburg’s Maximilian Wober - who put the ball into this own net in the 56th minute. Jesse Marsch’s side was not going to be disturbed by that, however, as Hee-chan and Dominik Szobozlai (penalty), wrapped things up.

This was Ashimeru’s first ever start for Salzburg since joining from WAFA SC in 2017. He had already made three competitive appearances prior to Saturday’s game, albeit from the bench.

Article continues below

The Ghanaian spent last season on loan at Swiss Super League outfit St. Gallen, having a hand in 15 goals (five goals, 10 assists) in 34 competitive games. He has also previously featured for Lustenau and Wolfsberger AC on loan.

Salzburg have maintained a 100% record in the Bundesliga this season, winning six games with a maximum 18 points.

Ashimeru will look to put in another good show on September 14 when his team host Hartberg at the Red Bull Arena.