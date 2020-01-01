Majeed Ashimeru 'getting used' to new role at Salzburg

The Ghanaian midfielder has been involved in a deeper role with the Austrian giants recently

Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru admits he is "getting used" to playing a deeper position for the club since resumption of football activities.

Football kicked off with the Bulls seeing off Lustenau 5-0 in the Austrian Cup final, before bagging wins against Hartberg and Stum Graz which sent them top of the championship play-off log.

Ashimeru has featured for a total of 135 minutes since the resumption.

More teams

"It's a new role for me but usually when you play number 10 and 8, you can also play the number 6 position too," he told Joy Sports.

"It was difficult in the beginning but I am getting used to it because I spoke to the coach [Jesse Marsch] and he said he can see I like to hold the ball and can help in the number 6.

"He wants the team to keep the ball, and I love to keep the ball a lot so I am getting used to it, and I am not complaining because I am here to work and wherever he wants me to play I will play."

All football games in Austria will have to be played behind closed doors to limit the spread of coronavirus and so far Ashimeru says the experience is like training session.

"It feels like we are training but when you know the situation we are in, you will really appreciate playing behind closed doors," the 22-year old Ghanaian continued.

"I think we all know what the world is going through so it's nothing we have to complain about. We have to get used to playing behind closed doors and appreciate the situation.

"It feels like training though but we have to get used to it."

Article continues below

Ashimeru also recounts winning his first-ever title in the Austrian Cup final against his former employers where spent time on loan during the 2017-18 season. He got his name on the scoresheet, his third in all competitions this season.

"It was a crazy day because this was a team [Austria Lustenau] that when I first signed my contract, I went there on loan and they helped me a lot and years came by I had to play against them, It was a great feeling and a great moment," Ashimeru said.

"It was a final and a cup match so playing against your former club is great, and I got a goal to so it was really really a great moment for me and it is my first major trophy too."