‘Maitland-Niles no Partey but Arsenal are on charm offensive’ - Arteta won’t want to sell, claims Campbell

The former Gunners striker sees those at Emirates Stadium doing all they can to keep an England international who has been linked with Wolves

Mikel Arteta will be going on a “charm offensive” to keep Ainsley Maitland-Niles at , says Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners now determined to retain the services of a versatile performer who has been linked with .

It appeared at one stage as though an exit door at Emirates Stadium would open over the summer.

Maitland-Niles had no obvious role in Arteta’s plans, having failed to nail down one specific position in north London, and interest began to build in his services from afar.

More teams

It was suggested that Wolves were prepared to invest heavily in the 23-year-old, with talk of £20 million ($26m) offers doing the rounds.

In the end, another deadline passed with no deal being put in place.

Maitland-Niles has gone on to become a senior international, while making 12 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions.

He continues to be a jack of trades, one capable of operating in defence or midfield, but his value is now being recognised by the Gunners as they seek to bring unwelcome departure talk to a close.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell told Football Insider of a home-grown talent that wants to compete for the same spot currently occupied by big-money signing Thomas Partey: “I hear Mikel Arteta is trying to convince him to stay and sign a new contract because he is now an England international.

“Which clubs let England internationals go? You do not do that.

“He wants to play, of course he wants to but we know football is a squad game. He wants to play in central midfield and they have just bought Partey to play there.

“Maitland-Niles is a good player but he is no Partey, that is for sure.

Article continues below

“He has a great engine on him, tough and can take a penalty because he is calm as a cucumber. He has loads of pluses going for him. He can fit in multiple positions and every team needs a utility man, and when your utility man is an international you need to keep him even more so.

“I can see Mikel Arteta going on the charm offensive to try and keep him at the football club.”

Maitland-Niles has only started two Premier League games this season, and seen 187 minutes of action in the English top-flight, but he has shown that he can be a useful squad member for the Gunners.